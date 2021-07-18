Origo (OGO) Price Tops $0.0050

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Origo has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Origo has traded 18% lower against the dollar. One Origo coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00049544 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00014110 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.68 or 0.00810348 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Origo (CRYPTO:OGO) is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork . Origo’s official website is origo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

