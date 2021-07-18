Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after buying an additional 63,204 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 21,977 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNW stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.39. 799,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,567. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.79. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 68.17%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

