Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Kura Sushi USA stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.75. The stock had a trading volume of 122,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,615. Kura Sushi USA has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $53.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.80.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 38.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. 28.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

