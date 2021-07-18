Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to Post $7.53 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $7.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $7.50 and the highest is $7.60. Lam Research reported earnings of $4.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year earnings of $26.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.67 to $26.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $32.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.00 to $34.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.98 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $682.86.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $22.26 on Friday, hitting $588.48. 1,353,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,402. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $625.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $83.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $292.28 and a 12-month high of $673.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. Also, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund bought 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.38 per share, with a total value of $147,316.50. Insiders have sold a total of 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 224.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,293,000 after purchasing an additional 148,429 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Lam Research by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

