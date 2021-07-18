Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Short Interest Update

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the June 15th total of 7,590,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.78.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $548,080.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,320.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after buying an additional 330,547 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $2,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LPX stock traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.73. 3,005,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,781,181. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.74. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $76.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 63.93%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

