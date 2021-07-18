Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Short Interest Down 24.5% in June

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the June 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 377,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PLRTF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 240,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,412. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40.

Plymouth Rock Technologies Company Profile

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Plymouth Rock USA, focuses on developing security screening and threat detection technology solutions using radar imaging and signal processing technology. Its technologies include Wireless Threat Indication, a wall or portal mounted sensor system that will detect high-risk concealed threat items over an extended coverage area; Shoe Scanner, a compact microwave radar system for scanning shoes; Millimeter Remote Imaging from Airborne Drone; PRT-X1, an unmanned aerial system drone; XV-S, a fixed-wing UAS platform with the added capability of vertical take-off and landing; and Cognitive Object Detection Apparatus, a compact modular radar for aircraft to weapon detection applications.

