Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Short Interest Down 24.5% in June

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the June 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 377,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PLRTF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 240,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,412. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40.
Plymouth Rock Technologies Company Profile
