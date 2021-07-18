Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Short Interest Update

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 631,300 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the June 15th total of 830,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In related news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $730,687.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,357.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $1,090,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,574,380.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,370 shares of company stock worth $4,819,610 over the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at $1,785,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 6.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the first quarter worth about $13,033,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

NYSE KFY traded down $1.48 on Friday, hitting $65.90. 248,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,216. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.35. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $74.83.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

