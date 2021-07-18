Dovu (DOV) Market Cap Reaches $8.52 Million

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 18th. Dovu has a market capitalization of $8.52 million and $2.45 million worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dovu coin can now be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Dovu has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00049076 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00014028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $255.62 or 0.00806720 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

About Dovu

DOV is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 706,812,517 coins. Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dovu’s official website is dovu.io . Dovu’s official message board is blog.dovu.io . The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Dovu

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dovu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dovu using one of the exchanges listed above.

