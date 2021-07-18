$523.42 Million in Sales Expected for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will announce sales of $523.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $528.00 million and the lowest is $520.29 million. Check Point Software Technologies reported sales of $505.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS.

CHKP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.18.

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,209,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,217. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.59. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $109.07 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $455,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,335,000. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $649,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,020,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,234,000 after purchasing an additional 152,737 shares in the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

