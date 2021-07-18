$2.72 Billion in Sales Expected for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to post $2.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.69 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.76 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported sales of $2.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full-year sales of $11.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.20 billion to $11.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.47 billion to $12.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $4,079,700.00. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $220,259.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,605 shares of company stock worth $8,017,148 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,194.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,074,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,819 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,967,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,438,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,456,000 after purchasing an additional 206,246 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 701,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,647,000 after purchasing an additional 153,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.95. 1,599,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,242. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.17. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $119.22 and a 12 month high of $183.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

