Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday. upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Baker Hughes news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker bought 1,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,950,000.00. Also, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $280,600.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,732,820 shares of company stock worth $972,058,380. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,341,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,803,000 after buying an additional 7,941,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,523,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,934,000 after buying an additional 1,133,357 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $209,140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,755,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,215,000 after buying an additional 5,878,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Baker Hughes by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,511,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,472,000 after buying an additional 203,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKR traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,716,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,777,753. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.14. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of -79.23 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $26.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

