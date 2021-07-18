Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) to post $1.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23. Molson Coors Beverage posted earnings of $1.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of TAP stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,760,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,329. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $61.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550,843 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,577,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,115,000 after acquiring an additional 310,915 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,541,000 after acquiring an additional 87,918 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 23.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,301,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,868,000 after purchasing an additional 622,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 626.7% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,087,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

