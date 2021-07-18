Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Short Interest Update

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a decline of 54.4% from the June 15th total of 75,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 57.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTDPF remained flat at $$10.75 during midday trading on Friday. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.64.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

