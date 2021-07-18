China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Short Interest Update

China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCOZY remained flat at $$11.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. China Coal Energy has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.77.

Get China Coal Energy alerts:

About China Coal Energy

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily mines for, processes, produces, and sells coal in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Coal, Coal-Chemical, Mining Machinery, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers thermal and coking coal. It also produces and sells polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products, as well as coke; researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells coal mining machinery and equipment; and provides after-sales services.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for China Coal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Coal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.