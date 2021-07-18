Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:BKOR traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.75. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626. The stock has a market cap of $47.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.77. Oak Ridge Financial Services has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.92.

Get Oak Ridge Financial Services alerts:

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Oak Ridge Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Company Profile

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.