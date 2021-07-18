Short Interest in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Decreases By 63.0%

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 63.0% from the June 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 12.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 1,661.4% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 127,514 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 310.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 332,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 251,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 20.6% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 181,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 30,990 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.86. The company had a trading volume of 25,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,536. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.08. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $9.90.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

