Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) to Announce -$0.35 EPS

Analysts expect The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) to report ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.34). The Chefs’ Warehouse posted earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Chefs’ Warehouse.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $280.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CHEF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Chefs’ Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

CHEF stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,342. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.02. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $9,978,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,008,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,544,605.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $64,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,782.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 353,571 shares of company stock valued at $11,850,365 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs' Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

