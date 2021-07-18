Chrono.tech Price Hits $16.10 on Top Exchanges (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Chrono.tech has a total market cap of $11.43 million and $89,487.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.10 or 0.00050906 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chrono.tech has traded down 16.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chrono.tech Profile

Chrono.tech is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

