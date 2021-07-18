Short Interest in L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Decreases By 23.7%

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the June 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

L’Oréal stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.24. 69,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,059. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.84, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.57. L’Oréal has a one year low of $62.62 and a one year high of $94.73.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LRLCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

