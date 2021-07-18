Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Short Interest Update

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 472,800 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the June 15th total of 618,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

B traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.38. The stock had a trading volume of 97,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,816. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.26. Barnes Group has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $57.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $301.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

In related news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 1,150 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $60,996.00. Company insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.