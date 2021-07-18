$1.09 EPS Expected for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.17. The Procter & Gamble reported earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $6.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Procter & Gamble.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $134,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,274,280 shares of company stock worth $306,698,582 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.51. 9,346,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,266,208. The Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $344.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

