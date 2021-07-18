WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.13.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WETF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WETF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 24.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 12,862 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 199,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 13,885 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,637,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 412,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 62,993 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.10. 1,531,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,107. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. WisdomTree Investments has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The stock has a market cap of $912.50 million, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.51.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

