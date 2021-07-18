Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.06.

SVM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 27,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:SVM traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.91. 1,119,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,901. The stock has a market cap of $864.70 million, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.03. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $8.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is 13.64%.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

