Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,606.67 ($20.99).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DNLM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,775 ($23.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Friday, May 28th.

DNLM traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,302 ($17.01). 237,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,434. The company has a market cap of £2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 24.20. Dunelm Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,114 ($14.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,341.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.18.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

