Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,606.67 ($20.99).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DNLM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,775 ($23.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Friday, May 28th.

DNLM traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,302 ($17.01). 237,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,434. The company has a market cap of £2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 24.20. Dunelm Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,114 ($14.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,341.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

