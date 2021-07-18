Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the June 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 39,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter worth $191,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 4.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,121,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EIM remained flat at $$13.75 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 76,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,655. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $13.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0496 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.