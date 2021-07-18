Analysts Expect Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to Post $0.26 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Targa Resources reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $2.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Targa Resources.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wolfe Research raised Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.53.

In other news, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,722,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 456,798 shares in the company, valued at $20,724,925.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,221 shares of company stock worth $5,550,211. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,031,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Targa Resources by 1,469.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 34,612 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 9,491 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRGP traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $41.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,433,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,377. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 3.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Targa Resources (TRGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.