Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Short Interest Down 61.0% in June

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decline of 61.0% from the June 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:EFT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.30. 828,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,754. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.31. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $14.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $93,000.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

