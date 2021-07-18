Sharder (SS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $96,240.00

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Sharder coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sharder has a total market cap of $542,020.83 and $96,240.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sharder has traded 35.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00048828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002556 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00013968 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.22 or 0.00805612 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Sharder Profile

SS is a coin. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain . The official website for Sharder is sharder.org . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Buying and Selling Sharder

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sharder should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sharder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

