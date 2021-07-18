Short Interest in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Decreases By 61.4%

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 61.4% from the June 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE AGD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,344. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.97. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $12.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 31.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 11.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 22.7% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

