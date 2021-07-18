The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) to announce sales of $1.26 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group reported sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full year sales of $5.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $5.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.88. The stock had a trading volume of 112,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,025. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $143.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

In related news, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $781,062.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,845 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,274 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

