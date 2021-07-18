Katalyo Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.07 Million (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. In the last week, Katalyo has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $77,197.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00039582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00101330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.97 or 0.00148258 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,749.62 or 1.00220638 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

