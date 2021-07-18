Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CWQXF. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Castellum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Castellum AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CWQXF remained flat at $$25.84 during mid-day trading on Friday. Castellum AB has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.84.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Castellum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castellum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.