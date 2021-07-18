Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

VTWRF stock remained flat at $$32.39 during midday trading on Friday. Vantage Towers has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $33.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.43.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and Other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells.

