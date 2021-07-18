$428.85 Million in Sales Expected for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to post $428.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $431.90 million and the lowest is $425.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted sales of $413.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Truist raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.82.

Shares of MAA traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $184.72. The stock had a trading volume of 384,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,764. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.42. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $108.63 and a 12 month high of $185.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.76%.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $1,603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,003,950.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $961,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,886,230.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,039 shares of company stock worth $4,960,570. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

