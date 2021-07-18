Analysts Expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $685.79 Million

Equities research analysts expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to announce $685.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $680.51 million and the highest is $691.40 million. Arista Networks posted sales of $540.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year sales of $2.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.47.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $4.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $363.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,788. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.55. The firm has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.16. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $378.70.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.27, for a total transaction of $3,722,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,650.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.97, for a total value of $25,976.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,490 shares of company stock valued at $31,887,199. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 436.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,528,000 after acquiring an additional 381,356 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 127,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,897,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 40.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

