MAP Protocol (MAP) Market Cap Tops $13.40 Million

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 18th. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $13.40 million and $1.05 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00039658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00101732 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.08 or 0.00148416 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,746.56 or 1.00086307 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,250,129 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

