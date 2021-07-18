Stakenet (XSN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $33,076.00

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Stakenet coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000465 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stakenet has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. Stakenet has a market capitalization of $17.46 million and $33,076.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.77 or 0.00368152 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001452 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002792 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001568 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000203 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00012530 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

Stakenet is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 122,014,815 coins and its circulating supply is 118,475,777 coins. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

