Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 683,000 shares, a decrease of 62.7% from the June 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 469,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of Orgenesis stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $4.72. 59,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,214. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.94. Orgenesis has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $8.30. The company has a market cap of $115.55 million, a P/E ratio of 236.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.88.
Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter. Orgenesis had a negative return on equity of 48.23% and a negative net margin of 186.45%.
Orgenesis Company Profile
Orgenesis Inc, a biotech company, focusing on cell and gene therapies (CGTs). The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform includes three enabling components: a pipeline of licensed POCare Therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed, automated POCare Technology systems across a collaborative POCare Network.
