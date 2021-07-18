Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Price Down 20.4% This Week

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $10,466.25 or 0.33045300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $130,982.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 20.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00039487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00101284 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00148450 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,722.36 or 1.00157672 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

