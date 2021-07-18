KeeperDAO (ROOK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $775,374.00

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. KeeperDAO has a total market capitalization of $63.43 million and $775,374.00 worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KeeperDAO has traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar. One KeeperDAO coin can now be bought for $109.34 or 0.00345230 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00048899 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00014006 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.46 or 0.00806567 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

ROOK is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,189,000 coins and its circulating supply is 580,079 coins. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com . KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

KeeperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

