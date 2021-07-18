-$1.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to report ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.51) and the lowest is ($1.84). Sage Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($2.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($6.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.55) to ($6.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($6.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.98) to ($1.66). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by $0.34. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAGE. William Blair cut Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.74. 840,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,808. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.81. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $98.39.

In related news, Director James M. Frates bought 1,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,028.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.32 per share, with a total value of $495,616.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,145,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,145,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 9.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 9.2% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

