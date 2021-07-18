Brokerages Anticipate TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) to report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.03. TripAdvisor posted earnings per share of ($0.76) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 78.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.28.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $62,607.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at $112,504. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 2,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $109,324.25. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,105 shares of company stock worth $1,142,941. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth $34,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRIP traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.28. 1,745,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955,536. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. TripAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

