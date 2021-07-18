Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) will announce sales of $3.00 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.33 billion and the lowest is $2.53 billion. Targa Resources posted sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year sales of $13.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.23 billion to $15.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.79 billion to $16.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.53.

In related news, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 6,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $237,927.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 630,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,370.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,221 shares of company stock valued at $5,550,211. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 1,895.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,529,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $302,558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051,749 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in Targa Resources by 376.1% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,927,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,600 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 120.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,630,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 16.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,015,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $413,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 594.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,501,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,297 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRGP traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $41.33. 1,433,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 3.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.63. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $49.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

