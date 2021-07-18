Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Short Interest Down 64.5% in June

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a decline of 64.5% from the June 15th total of 6,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 805,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, insider Sherri A. Silver sold 10,446 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $464,847.00. Also, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $1,847,678.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,959.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGV. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HGV stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.01. 419,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,533. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 650.17 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.65. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $48.16.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.15 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 27.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.