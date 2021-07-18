Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Short Interest Down 66.1% in June

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a decline of 66.1% from the June 15th total of 144,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 317,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 201,467 shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $1,926,024.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,607,032.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 23.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,526,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after buying an additional 294,267 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 15.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,323,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,788,000 after buying an additional 173,528 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 15.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 603,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after buying an additional 81,461 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 86.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 465,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 215,714 shares during the period. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 12.0% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 421,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period.

JFR stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,283,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,624. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

