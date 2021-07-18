Analysts Anticipate Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to Post $2.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to announce earnings of $2.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Nordson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.13 and the lowest is $2.03. Nordson posted earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year earnings of $7.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NDSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.25.

In related news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.39, for a total transaction of $265,668.00. Insiders sold 17,093 shares of company stock valued at $3,734,377 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. CWM LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

NDSN stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. Nordson has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $224.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

