Zacks: Brokerages Expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to Announce $0.63 EPS

Equities analysts expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to report earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.61. Acadia Healthcare reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Acadia Healthcare.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.76 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACHC shares. raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 66,000.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

NASDAQ ACHC traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.65. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $26.78 and a 52 week high of $68.00. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60, a PEG ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.