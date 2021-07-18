Short Interest in Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Expands By 41.9%

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the June 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 67.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BORUF remained flat at $$7.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.51. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

Get Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

About Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company operates a football club in Dortmund under the SIGNAL IDUNA PARK name, including a professional football squad. It also sells merchandise; conducts stadium tours, sports travel, conferences, trips, and various other events; provides arrangements for event staffing services, and hotel and car hire bookings; offers travel services by air, ship, and rail, as well as travel agency services; and markets TV broadcast rights.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.