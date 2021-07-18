National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Short Interest Down 23.1% in June

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 228,800 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the June 15th total of 297,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXPGF remained flat at $$4.07 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.10. National Express Group has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $4.50.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

