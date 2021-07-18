Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Short Interest Update

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,586,100 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the June 15th total of 4,673,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,992.3 days.

OTCMKTS:SPXCF remained flat at $$8.19 during trading hours on Friday. Singapore Exchange has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.97.

Singapore Exchange Company Profile

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. The company's Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

