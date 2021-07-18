Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Short Interest Update

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,586,100 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the June 15th total of 4,673,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,992.3 days.
OTCMKTS:SPXCF remained flat at $$8.19 during trading hours on Friday. Singapore Exchange has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.97.
Singapore Exchange Company Profile
